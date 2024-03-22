Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Pretty in Pink
Went to the Garden near me last night and it was just magical. Only had my Lensbaby Velvet with me this visit. This image is straight out of the camera other than a bit of light and a crop.
Thanks for stopping by.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
2
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st March 2024 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
Mags
ace
So dreamy and soft. A beautiful shot!
March 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and sofy ! - lovely hues of pink !
March 22nd, 2024
