Photo 2393
Northern Hawk Owl
Poor conditions to get a great photo but a nice pic for the memory books. My first sighting of a Northern Hawk Owl.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Anne ❀
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st January 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Hi Anne. Have not seen you in a long time. Great capture. Happy New Year
January 2nd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
January 2nd, 2020
Wendy
ace
Happy New Year, Anne!
So good to see you once again! And what a great shot to come back with!
January 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Marvelous shot of this beauty. I imagine he's rather unusual to catch. Your details are strictly Anne - beautiful.
January 2nd, 2020
