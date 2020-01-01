Previous
Next
Northern Hawk Owl by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2393

Northern Hawk Owl

Poor conditions to get a great photo but a nice pic for the memory books. My first sighting of a Northern Hawk Owl.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Hi Anne. Have not seen you in a long time. Great capture. Happy New Year
January 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
January 2nd, 2020  
Wendy ace
Happy New Year, Anne!
So good to see you once again! And what a great shot to come back with!
January 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Marvelous shot of this beauty. I imagine he's rather unusual to catch. Your details are strictly Anne - beautiful.
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise