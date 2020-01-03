Previous
Next
Back Roads by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2395

Back Roads

Day time winter owl prowl in Lanark County. The photo only appears to be b&w, it's actually full colour.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sure could stand a little of this now! What a nice shot.
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise