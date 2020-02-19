Previous
Next
Poser by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2442

Poser

A throwback to our hike where we saw Canada Jays! They live a couple of hours from here so you'd think a straggler would drop by occasionally but I've never seen them in our immediate area.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat looking jay - different from ours.
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise