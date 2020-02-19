Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2442
Poser
A throwback to our hike where we saw Canada Jays! They live a couple of hours from here so you'd think a straggler would drop by occasionally but I've never seen them in our immediate area.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2595
photos
61
followers
58
following
701% complete
View this month »
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
16th February 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What a neat looking jay - different from ours.
August 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close