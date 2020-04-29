Sign up
Photo 2511
Uke 81
I've been passing some of the quiet time of covid playing the uke, sometimes on FaceTime with people from around the world. Today there were 81 of us!
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
2
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2693
photos
64
followers
63
following
727% complete
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
29th April 2020 8:54pm
summerfield
ace
that's cool, anne!
September 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 24th, 2020
