Uke 81 by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2511

Uke 81

I've been passing some of the quiet time of covid playing the uke, sometimes on FaceTime with people from around the world. Today there were 81 of us!
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
summerfield ace
that's cool, anne!
September 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 24th, 2020  
