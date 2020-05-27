Previous
Next
Robin by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2428

Robin

A robin has laid some eggs in a nest on top of a pillar at our front step. There's been a nest there for 19 years - the first nest was built before we finished building the house!
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise