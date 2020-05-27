Sign up
Photo 2428
Robin
A robin has laid some eggs in a nest on top of a pillar at our front step. There's been a nest there for 19 years - the first nest was built before we finished building the house!
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Anne
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
