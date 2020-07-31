Sign up
Photo 2427
Zinnia
My favourite annual these days! Seems some bugs like them too, as the ones planted directly into the garden are not doing so well. Only in pots next year!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2463
photos
60
followers
57
following
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
31st July 2020 9:32am
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - love zinnias but never very successful with them.
August 2nd, 2020
