Zinnia by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2427

Zinnia

My favourite annual these days! Seems some bugs like them too, as the ones planted directly into the garden are not doing so well. Only in pots next year!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Milanie ace
Beautiful - love zinnias but never very successful with them.
August 2nd, 2020  
