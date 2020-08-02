Sign up
Photo 2431
Sharp!
On a naturalist outing looking for birds and bugs but the flowers always catch my eye.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
0
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2467
photos
60
followers
57
following
666% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st August 2020 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
