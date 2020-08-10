Previous
Popular Echinacea
Popular Echinacea

A male Great Spangled Fritillary [Speyeria cybele] and I think a dun skipper [Euphyes vestries] on the same bloom .... not often I get two in one shot!
10th August 2020

Anne

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
