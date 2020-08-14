Sign up
Eastern Kingbird
We're experiencing some perfect summer weather and it's great to get out and see some of the 'neighbours'.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Views
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
7th August 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
