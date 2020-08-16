Previous
'The' Field by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2519

'The' Field

This is the field where I found the meadowlarks. No meadowlarks there now, at least that i could find. Just turkeys --- with too many babies in the long grass to count!
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
August 16th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot.
August 16th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful...
August 16th, 2020  
