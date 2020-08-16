Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2519
'The' Field
This is the field where I found the meadowlarks. No meadowlarks there now, at least that i could find. Just turkeys --- with too many babies in the long grass to count!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th August 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
August 16th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot.
August 16th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful...
August 16th, 2020
