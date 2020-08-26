Sign up
Ruby-throated Hummingbird
The iridescent throat of the male Ruby is prominent here. It is not a pigment, rather is reflected by precise microscopic structural features of the feather surface.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
20th August 2020 1:25pm
