Ruby-throated Hummingbird by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2566

Ruby-throated Hummingbird

The iridescent throat of the male Ruby is prominent here. It is not a pigment, rather is reflected by precise microscopic structural features of the feather surface.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
