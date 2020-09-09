Previous
American Kestrel by sunnygreenwood
American Kestrel

I made a quick stop at a little side-road-to-the-river that I've been checking out recently. This falcon watched me from a distance --- ie too far away to get the details I'd like but a nice shot for the memory books.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He's a beautiful bird. Great capture.
September 9th, 2020  
