Photo 2613
American Kestrel
I made a quick stop at a little side-road-to-the-river that I've been checking out recently. This falcon watched me from a distance --- ie too far away to get the details I'd like but a nice shot for the memory books.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
8th September 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He's a beautiful bird. Great capture.
September 9th, 2020
