Previous
Next
Photo 2627
Pole Work
Pole dancing or maybe pole vaulting ...:) I'm pretty sure it's an American Goldfinch. No time to look it up now but will check later.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
1
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2663
photos
63
followers
62
following
719% complete
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
5
1
365 Days in Photos
COOLPIX P900
15th September 2020 9:49am
Milanie
ace
A neat approach!
September 18th, 2020
