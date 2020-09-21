Previous
Next
Lime Kiln Trail by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2636

Lime Kiln Trail

Four of us walked last week for an hour and a half at a friend's house, a great walk except for the unexpected patches of poison ivy. Looking forward to two walks with the group this week.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise