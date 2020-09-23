Previous
Eastern Phoebe by sunnygreenwood
Eastern Phoebe

I drove along the two side roads I've been checking out for the past month or two and this little bird is the only one I caught on camera! I guess a lot of birds have already moved south for the winter.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Harbie ace
Lovely! Fav
September 26th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful bird in a lovely setting..Fav
September 26th, 2020  
