Photo 2820
Farmer Dan
We spotted this little Danson Decor bear in a window display and stepped inside the store and bought him. He'll be ours until about 10 minutes after our granddaughter arrives. She'll spot him and know he's for her.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Anne ❀
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Tags
christmas
