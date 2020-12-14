Previous
Farmer Dan by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2820

Farmer Dan

We spotted this little Danson Decor bear in a window display and stepped inside the store and bought him. He'll be ours until about 10 minutes after our granddaughter arrives. She'll spot him and know he's for her.
14th December 2020

