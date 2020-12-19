Previous
Peace by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2825

Peace

I have about a dozen tiny sleighs hanging on a little Christmas tree. And some miniature sweaters too! I started collecting them 20 years ago and this is the first one I got. Hope everyone is having a great weekend.
Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
