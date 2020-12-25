Previous
The Tall Guys by sunnygreenwood
The Tall Guys

We don't have a normal sized Christmas tree but we do have a garland on the railing going upstairs. Here's a collection of little figures that hang from it. A pic for the memory books.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
