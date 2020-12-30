Sign up
Photo 2842
🎵 Mix and Mingle 🎵
I was attempting the capture the evening grosbeaks and mourning doves when the blue jay decided to join in.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Views
2
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th December 2020 9:28am
Privacy
Tags
birds
,
evening grosbeak
,
mourning dove
,
modo
,
blja
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
,
evgr
