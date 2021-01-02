Sign up
Photo 2845
Celebrating Blue Skies!
It was a beautiful day to be outside! We got a few cm's of snow over night to brighten things up and the sun was shining!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2881
photos
77
followers
72
following
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
2nd January 2021 9:11am
greenwood
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2021
Bill
The snow on the trees is beautiful. Always good for me to see blue sky with the winter scene. We so seldom get the blue sky in Ohio during the winter.
January 3rd, 2021
