Previous
Next
Celebrating Blue Skies! by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2845

Celebrating Blue Skies!

It was a beautiful day to be outside! We got a few cm's of snow over night to brighten things up and the sun was shining!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2021  
Bill
The snow on the trees is beautiful. Always good for me to see blue sky with the winter scene. We so seldom get the blue sky in Ohio during the winter.
January 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise