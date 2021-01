A "New" Trail

Another week, another walk with the hiking group. There were ten of us this week, a higher attendance than most weeks, probably due to the fact that we're in another lockdown and have nowhere else to go! 10 people, 9 vehicles to get to the starting point, missing the fun of car-pooling and getting together afterwards for a quick lunch, but still very nice to get out and see everyone. This trail is an unmaintained road close to home that we had never visited before but will certainly visit again.