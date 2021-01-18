Previous
A Beautiful Day! by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2868

A Beautiful Day!

No outing with the hiking group this week due to new covid restrictions but I did get out on this trail close to home. What a beautiful day!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada.
