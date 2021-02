Still Getting Out

Our hiking group is not getting together these days due to very restrictive covid lockdown rules but exercise is allowed and everyone is still getting out to walk in the woods, usually with a family member. On this day two of us walked this unmaintained road allowance, not the one closest to home, but it's just 10 minute away. I know all these trail shots [mostly from different locations] look the same, just a pic for the memory books. :)