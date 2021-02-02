Sign up
Photo 2883
Brown Creeper Eye Test
A very elusive little bird that is like an apparition! It's very small and always on the move and blends in with tree trunks [the only place I've ever seen it] oh so well, regardless of the lighting.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2919
photos
79
followers
78
following
789% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Taken
4th February 2021 3:46am
Tags
birds
,
brown creeper
,
brcr
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 4th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 4th, 2021
