Brown Creeper Eye Test by sunnygreenwood
Brown Creeper Eye Test

A very elusive little bird that is like an apparition! It's very small and always on the move and blends in with tree trunks [the only place I've ever seen it] oh so well, regardless of the lighting.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 4th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 4th, 2021  
