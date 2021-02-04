Sign up
Photo 2885
Right Side Up!
White-breasted Nuthatches are usually seen going down tree trunks head first. I don't often get a pic of them sitting on a branch like this.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2921
photos
79
followers
78
following
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
7
2
1
365 Days in Photos
COOLPIX P900
30th January 2021 9:59am
Tags
birds
,
white-breasted nuthatch
,
wbnu
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
summerfield
ace
aces!
February 5th, 2021
Wendy
ace
This is so unusual!
Well done!
February 5th, 2021
