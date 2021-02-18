Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2899
Deck Party
Three species of birds share a section of the railing in this pic, mourning doves, evening grosbeaks [including the pale female who comes occasionally], and a common redpoll. I've seen more but not managed a pic yet this year.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2935
photos
79
followers
79
following
794% complete
View this month »
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
16th February 2021 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
evening grosbeaks
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
Lin
ace
Wonderful capture - you have the perfect buffet spot!
February 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close