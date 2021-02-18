Previous
Next
Deck Party by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2899

Deck Party

Three species of birds share a section of the railing in this pic, mourning doves, evening grosbeaks [including the pale female who comes occasionally], and a common redpoll. I've seen more but not managed a pic yet this year.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wonderful capture - you have the perfect buffet spot!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise