Previous
Next
Photo 2907
The Beaver Dam
But with all the snow, you can't really see much of the dam. The flat landscape is deceiving --- this view is the mid point of a hilly route we do when we want a workout!
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
26th February 2021 2:07pm
Tags
hiking group
