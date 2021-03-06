Previous
Mr Piwo by sunnygreenwood
Mr Piwo

The little red stripe on his 'cheek' identifies him as male. It's great to have him and now his mate too, living nearby.
Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Rick Schies ace
What a wonderful close capture Anne.
March 9th, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
I never knew he red stripe on the cheek indicated a male! Thanks for the tip! Great shot!
March 9th, 2021  
