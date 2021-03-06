Sign up
Photo 2915
Mr Piwo
The little red stripe on his 'cheek' identifies him as male. It's great to have him and now his mate too, living nearby.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2951
photos
79
followers
79
following
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd March 2021 9:33am
Tags
birds
,
pileated woodpecker
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
,
piwo
Rick Schies
ace
What a wonderful close capture Anne.
March 9th, 2021
Frances Tackaberry
ace
I never knew he red stripe on the cheek indicated a male! Thanks for the tip! Great shot!
March 9th, 2021
