Hoary by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2922

Hoary

I forgot to post this pic a couple of weeks ago and am throwing it in the mix now for the memory books. I think it's a hoary redpoll. We see them among the dozens of commons from time to time but I don't have many pics of them.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

@sunnygreenwood
I live in Ontario, Canada.
