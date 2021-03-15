Previous
Swans - The Big Picture by sunnygreenwood
Swans - The Big Picture

The swans move back and forth from the water to the ice, eating and resting, before they move on. The swans are the two dots on the ice in the middle of the pic. :)
Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
