Trumpeting Spring by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2930

Trumpeting Spring

We only see the swans when they are passing through to their nesting places further north.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, they seem to be preening.
March 26th, 2021  
Anja
Love the tiny fuzzy feather in its beak
March 26th, 2021  
Bep
Great capture.
March 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful capture with rich colours.
March 26th, 2021  
