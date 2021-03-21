Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2930
Trumpeting Spring
We only see the swans when they are passing through to their nesting places further north.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
4
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
20th March 2021 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
trumpeter swan
,
birds of ontario
,
trsw
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, they seem to be preening.
March 26th, 2021
Anja
Love the tiny fuzzy feather in its beak
March 26th, 2021
Bep
Great capture.
March 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture with rich colours.
March 26th, 2021
