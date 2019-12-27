Previous
Next
Get me that squirrel......... by susie1205
Photo 1047

Get me that squirrel.........

Having been absent for the past year as I had too many projects, I have rejoined and intending to complete this year, need to get back into the habit.
My beautiful Freddie going crazy over that darn squirrel!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 27/12/19 - The last year I have not participated in 365 as I have been doing a year long course but ready to start...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise