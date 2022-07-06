Previous
The Black Eagles.... by susie1205
Photo 1629

The Black Eagles....

The South Korean air display team are based not far from here so we have been privileged to watch some of their practice routines, caught this while out walking the dogs, needless to say Fred was more interested in the rabbits!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Susie

@susie1205
