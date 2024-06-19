Sign up
Previous
Photo 1991
Happy Birthday (This is the name of the rose, it's not my birthday)
The roses in my rose bed are doing well this year. I love the colours of this one.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5995
photos
64
followers
48
following
545% complete
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1985
1986
1983
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th June 2024 12:01pm
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
happy birthday
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot.
June 19th, 2024
