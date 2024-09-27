Previous
A New Plant by susiemc
A New Plant

This is a Saxifraga - Dancing Pixies Tini

I saw it and thought it was lovely. It's nice to find a very pretty plant which is at it's best at this time of year
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Beautiful coloured plant
September 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour & lots of flowers.
September 27th, 2024  
