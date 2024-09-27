Sign up
Previous
Photo 2095
A New Plant
This is a Saxifraga - Dancing Pixies Tini
I saw it and thought it was lovely. It's nice to find a very pretty plant which is at it's best at this time of year
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
saxifraga
,
dancing pixies tini
Michelle
Beautiful coloured plant
September 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colour & lots of flowers.
September 27th, 2024
