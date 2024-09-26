Previous
Leaves Just Turning by susiemc
Leaves Just Turning

I took this photo at Hergest Croft just over a week ago. I must go back soon because the autumn colours will just get better and better.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Sue Cooper


@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful foliage, turning more pink than red. I wonder what plant that is?
October 2nd, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful splash of autumn reds underway here, Sue. Yes, do go back if you can. Fav
October 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful !
October 2nd, 2024  
