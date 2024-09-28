Sign up
Photo 2097
Loading Up
There's been a serious lack of pollinators of all kinds this year but today the helianthus were just full of different kinds of bees mainly but other pollinators too. It was good to see.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
garden
,
helianthus
,
pollinator
Michelle
Lovely to see the bees out today
September 28th, 2024
