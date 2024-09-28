Previous
Loading Up by susiemc
Photo 2097

Loading Up

There's been a serious lack of pollinators of all kinds this year but today the helianthus were just full of different kinds of bees mainly but other pollinators too. It was good to see.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Sue Cooper

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely to see the bees out today
September 28th, 2024  
