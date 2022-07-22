Previous
Scout the ACD puppy by svarri
Scout the ACD puppy

Got to meet my cousin’s dog finally. 9 month old cattle dog. Very petite, and like most ACDs she is a ball of energy. Delightful girl. :)
22nd July 2022

Janice Underwood

@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
