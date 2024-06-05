Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
154 / 365
Pasta machines for making hand-made pasta, 21st c. and early 20th c.
Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), has fascinating new exhibit on history of pasta, which was invented as early as 12 centuries ago (yes, in Italy)
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
154
photos
2
followers
8
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th June 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
Jerzy
ace
I bet it made cooking a bigger event. Great find and capture.
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close