Chic recycling: The Liberty Hotel in Boston by swagman
Chic recycling: The Liberty Hotel in Boston

The Liberty is a classy Boston hotel reimagining the former site of a prison. The cell doors and floor plans remain. The posh restaurant is called The Clink, though the foods is far from prison gruel.
