Outdoor Concert by swchappell
Photo 1949

Outdoor Concert

Some days in NJ in June this year feel like February winter. The one we have tix for an outdoor concert feels like the surface of the sun. But the concert was awesome, and live music again is awesome.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

SwChappell

swchappell
