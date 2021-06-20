Sign up
Photo 1949
Outdoor Concert
Some days in NJ in June this year feel like February winter. The one we have tix for an outdoor concert feels like the surface of the sun. But the concert was awesome, and live music again is awesome.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
0
0
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
