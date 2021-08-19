Sign up
Photo 2013
Bye, Bye, Barbados (For Real This Time)
The view from our 2nd room in Barbados, as we were getting ready to head to check out. Fortunately, no flight mishaps on the way home this time - though delays in the first flight did make the connecting flight kind of dicey.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
2
1
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2076
photos
35
followers
56
following
551% complete
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986U
Taken
19th August 2021 8:50am
Public
View
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
September 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, it must have been difficult to say goodbye! Safe travels back home.
September 4th, 2021
