Bye, Bye, Barbados (For Real This Time) by swchappell
Photo 2013

Bye, Bye, Barbados (For Real This Time)

The view from our 2nd room in Barbados, as we were getting ready to head to check out. Fortunately, no flight mishaps on the way home this time - though delays in the first flight did make the connecting flight kind of dicey.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
September 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
How gorgeous, it must have been difficult to say goodbye! Safe travels back home.
September 4th, 2021  
