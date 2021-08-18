Previous
Next
Worst Weather Day by swchappell
Photo 2012

Worst Weather Day

We had mostly great weather while we were there, but on this day we did get some rain. Didn't last too long though, and didn't spoil anything for us.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Still a beautiful shot, those palm trees seem to be blowing in the wind.
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise