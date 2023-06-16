Sign up
Photo 2621
StokerCon 2023
Just some of the many wonderful authors we listened to on one of the panels at this year's Horror Writer's convention, StokerCon, in Pittsburgh PA
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Chris Cook
ace
Who are the authors in the photo?
June 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Horror writers convention sounds interesting. Great capture of these ladies.
June 24th, 2023
