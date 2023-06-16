Previous
StokerCon 2023 by swchappell
StokerCon 2023

Just some of the many wonderful authors we listened to on one of the panels at this year's Horror Writer's convention, StokerCon, in Pittsburgh PA
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Chris Cook ace
Who are the authors in the photo?
June 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Horror writers convention sounds interesting. Great capture of these ladies.
June 24th, 2023  
