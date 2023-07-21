Sign up
Photo 2662
Remodel Progress 3
Might be hard to see, but that sheetrock at the end of the hall used to be the door to the bedroom we're converting.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Harry J Benson
Coming along nicely
July 22nd, 2023
Diana
That looks like quite a job! Are the cats locked up or are they under the floor covering ;-)
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
Chaos and turmoil but well worth the effort.
July 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
@hjbenson
Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana
Lol, no they are not under the floor. We are keeping them locked up while the contractors are here working. I hate to lock them up, but there's not much else I can do. Thank you!
@wakelys
Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
How exciting! I love home projects!
July 22nd, 2023
