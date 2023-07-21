Previous
Remodel Progress 3 by swchappell
Photo 2662

Remodel Progress 3

Might be hard to see, but that sheetrock at the end of the hall used to be the door to the bedroom we're converting.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Coming along nicely
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks like quite a job! Are the cats locked up or are they under the floor covering ;-)
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Chaos and turmoil but well worth the effort.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
@hjbenson Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana Lol, no they are not under the floor. We are keeping them locked up while the contractors are here working. I hate to lock them up, but there's not much else I can do. Thank you!
@wakelys Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
How exciting! I love home projects!
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise