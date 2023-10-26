Previous
Movie Premier by swchappell
Photo 2811

Movie Premier

We met a writer/producer/actor at a horror convention a while back. He recently released "Full Moon Fever" and had the world premier in East Stroudsburg. So of course we had to take a drive to see it! Long drive, but definitely worth the trip.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

Steve Chappell

