Previous
Photo 2864
Christmas Morning
Hope everyone here is having a wonderful holiday!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3019
photos
35
followers
63
following
784% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986U
Taken
25th December 2023 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
A lovely tree - hope your day was awesome.
December 26th, 2023
