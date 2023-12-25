Previous
Christmas Morning by swchappell
Christmas Morning

Hope everyone here is having a wonderful holiday!
Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Lin ace
A lovely tree - hope your day was awesome.
December 26th, 2023  
