Previous
Photo 1338
Not in my back yard! 😡
Well, we are going to need lots of them, so who's back yard would you like us to put them in?
I must say, I actually find them quite attractive. Tall, graceful, and elegant, and knowing what they produce makes them even more appealing.
We have a lot of them here in Cornwall, so I suppose we have got used to them. They are certainly more attractive than soaring energy costs and the long term affects of global warning.
So yes in my back yard is fine. Bring them on. ⚡😁⚡
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4114
photos
136
followers
159
following
Nigel Rogers
ace
They make great silhouettes too!!
August 30th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
They dance..........that is such fab sky too.......and nicely framed.
August 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Chop a few trees down to make room but then again I like the trees and so do the wildlife. I like seeing them on the horizon. I wish that they would find a way to convert tidal flow into energy.
August 30th, 2024
