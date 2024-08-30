Previous
Not in my back yard! 😡 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1338

Not in my back yard! 😡

Well, we are going to need lots of them, so who's back yard would you like us to put them in?

I must say, I actually find them quite attractive. Tall, graceful, and elegant, and knowing what they produce makes them even more appealing.

We have a lot of them here in Cornwall, so I suppose we have got used to them. They are certainly more attractive than soaring energy costs and the long term affects of global warning.

So yes in my back yard is fine. Bring them on. ⚡😁⚡

Nigel Rogers ace
They make great silhouettes too!!
August 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
They dance..........that is such fab sky too.......and nicely framed.
August 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Chop a few trees down to make room but then again I like the trees and so do the wildlife. I like seeing them on the horizon. I wish that they would find a way to convert tidal flow into energy.
August 30th, 2024  
