Not in my back yard! 😡

Well, we are going to need lots of them, so who's back yard would you like us to put them in?



I must say, I actually find them quite attractive. Tall, graceful, and elegant, and knowing what they produce makes them even more appealing.



We have a lot of them here in Cornwall, so I suppose we have got used to them. They are certainly more attractive than soaring energy costs and the long term affects of global warning.



So yes in my back yard is fine. Bring them on. ⚡😁⚡



