04-03 - Not a painting by talmon
94 / 365

04-03 - Not a painting

The meal was delicious.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
MamaBec ace
This is funny! Thanks for the giggle!
Some days you just have to think outside the box!
April 3rd, 2022  
